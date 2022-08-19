Doug Mastriano’s comments on Islam and climate change resurface, the latest hit for his campaign

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party at The Orchards on May 17, 2022, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS
PHILADELPHIA — Doug Mastriano is trying to appeal to a wider audience. He wants to steer the conversation toward inflation, taxes, parental rights, energy independence, and crime. But with less than three months remaining before Election Day, Mastriano continues to be haunted by … Doug Mastriano. Whether it’s a thesis he wrote 20 years ago warning of a left-wing “Hitlerian Putsch,” or a since-deleted Facebook video he posted this spring about the state’s “deceitful” GOP establishment and its secret “disdain for veterans,” the Republican nominee for governor can’t seem to get out of his own way...