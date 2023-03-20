‘Downton Abbey’ castle stops weddings due to Brexit, shortage of staff
Highclere Castle in Hampshire, England, is now famous globally as the main set for the popular TV drama series " Downton Abbey." - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

Good help is proving especially hard to find at the real-life Downton Abbey. Highclere Castle, where the popular period drama was filmed, has stopped hosting weddings as it has been unable to hire enough workers because of Brexit. The Victorian castle — located in Hampshire in Southern England — served as the primary filming location for the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning show. However, its main business has long been as a lavish wedding venue, usually hosting 25 weddings with about 100 guests each year. Countess Fiona Carnarvon, who owns the castle with her husband, the eighth Earl of Carnarv...