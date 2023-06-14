Dozens drown in deadliest migrant shipwreck off Greece this year

The coast guard said the boat, which was en route to Italy, was spotted in international waters late on Tuesday by an aircraft belonging to EU border agency Frontex and two nearby vessels, around 50 miles (80 km) southwest of the town of Pylos in southern Greece.
It said those on board had refused assistance offered by Greek authorities late on Tuesday. A few hours later the boat capsized and sank, triggering a search and rescue operation.
State broadcaster ERT said it had sailed from the Libyan town of Tobruk, which lies south of the Greek island of Crete, with most on board being young men in their 20s. Their nationalities, as well as where the boat had sailed from, were not immediately confirmed by Greek authorities.
Survivors were taken to the town of Kalamata, the authorities said.
Most cross to Greek islands from nearby Turkey, but a growing number of boats also undertake a longer, and more dangerous journey from Turkey to Italy via Greece.
About 72,000 refugees and migrants have arrived so far this years in Europe's frontline countries Italy, Spain, Greece, Malta and Cyprus, according to United Nations data, with the majority landing in Italy.
Former Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Weissmann predicted on Tuesday's edition of MSNBC’s Deadline: White House that Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith will charge ex-President Donald Trump with crimes related to the January 6th, 2021 Capitol insurrection and Trump's foredoomed scheme to remain in power following his defeat in the 2020 election.
Weissman shared his foresight hours after host Nicolle Wallace recalled that Trump pleaded not guilty to the thirty-seven-felony-count indictment filed against him by Smith for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House in 2021.
"Yeah. I mean, I don't think they, they don't appear to be people that evaluate their feelings, you know, on the sad to happy scale. They seem to go after the facts and pursue anyone who breaks the law, right? Which is Donald Trump and Donald Trump and Donald Trump and Donald Trump seventy-one times and counting," Wallace said. "What is, what do we know about Jack Smith this week that we didn't know last week when it comes to vigorously he's going to pursue Trump's criminality around January 6th? He had witnesses before the Washington Grand Jury in that investigation today."
"So, you know, look, I've been, um, famously predicting things as you've been noting, and what I would say is if you look at the fact that Jack Smith is hard-charging. If you look at the fact that the January 6th case to my mind, and I think to his mind, is the most serious of the cases, and that's, and that's even after this document's case, which is incredibly serious because it's in jeopardizing our national security," Weissmann responded.
"But Jan, the January 6th case, goes to the heart of our democracy. If you look at the fact that numerous people who are much more junior foot soldiers have been prosecuted and Donald Trump, um, was leading that. And the fact that this current indictment is so meticulous, um, and was prepared in relatively short order. And I, I have a good sense of like, how much it takes to put this together; I think there is no question that there will be a federal January 6th case. It would be brought in DC," Weissmann added.
"Against Trump?" Wallace asked.
"Against Trump, yes," Weissman confirmed. "For all the same reasons that this case is in Florida, which is, that's sort of the gravamen of the location where the crimes took place. And for the same reason, um, not all the cri — everything in the January 6th case took place in Washington, but the heart of it took place in Washington. So I just think it's very hard for me to look at what happened the past few days and say that Jack Smith is somehow gonna take a pass on the January 6th case. I also think that if [US District Judge] Aileen Cannon is going to slow this down that is going to lead Jack Smith to go as fast as he can on the January 6th case on the theory that consistent with due process for Donald Trump. That's the, the beginning. You have to have that first. But it's so important if you can do that for the American public to see a trial and to be a, to be able to evaluate that evidence prior to making a decision in the next election."
Modeling forest fires and forecasting fire behavior is a complex endeavor. A model can anticipate the direction and intensity of the fire, and help with evacuation, fire suppression and forecast of smoke pollution. The models can predict fire spread, which helps protect human life, housing and infrastructure, including crucial utility companies assets.
Mathematical models are important, but in the case of forest fires, we also need to build simulation tools to be able to handle the complexity. We need to consider the different types of fire fuels in each region, the localized winds within forest fire areas, variations in climate, whether a fire spreads from the crown of the trees or on the ground, and other variations.
Many factors can affect how quickly a fire spreads. (Shutterstock)
Using a computer to build a virtual laboratory for simulations helps with the prediction process in a safe, risk-free and cost-effective fashion. Experiments can be simulated on a computer to inform better decisions in the field, without affecting the environment, people or infrastructure.
Complex factors, small scale
Our lab — the Advanced Real-Time Simulation lab at Carleton University — has been working on new methodologies for modeling and simulation that improve results at a reduced cost.
We model forest fire behavior at a microscopic level. This is because models that work on macro, or larger, scales have some constraints when we want to study the low-level interactions between fire, weather and suppression efforts.
Also, traditional models are harder to interface with Geographical Information Systems (GIS) software applications. We need to be able to interface the models with real-world data coming in real time from a variety of sensors: spectrometers, satellites, infrared scanners, laser or 3D remote sensing devices. Building models that can react to external data needs new methodologies.
Integration of a forest fire model and Geographical Information Systems (GRASS/Google Earth)
These techniques help with creating models that are simpler to understand, test and modify.
Similarly, we need the simulations of such models to run efficiently. We defined new parallel simulation algorithms to generate a larger number of simulations in a shorter period of time, improving the quality of the results.
We also used advanced calculation approaches that include advancing the simulation time irregularly (when important events are detected), as well as techniques to detect higher levels of activity in the simulation. These techniques allow us to pay more attention to the forest fire sections that need more calculations per second, without computing the equations where they are not needed. This saves simulation time and improves precision of the results.
Humankind has been using glass in some fashion for millennia, and researchers are still finding new uses for it today. It’s not uncommon to hear the oft-repeated factoid that glass is actually a liquid, not a solid. But the reality is much more interesting – glass does not fit neatly into either of those categories and is in many ways a state of matter all its own. As two materialsscientists who study glass, we are constantly trying to improve our understanding of this unique material and discover new ways to use glass in the future.
The best way to understand glass is to understand how it is made.
The first step to make glass requires heating up a mixture of minerals – often soda ash, limestone and quartz sand – until they melt into a liquid at around 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit (1,480 Celsius). In this state, the minerals are freely flowing in the liquid and move in a disordered way. If this liquid cools down fast enough, instead of solidifying into an organized, crystalline structure like most solids, the mixture solidifies while maintaining the disordered structure. It is the atomically disordered structure that defines glass.
On short timescales, glass behaves much like a solid. But the liquidlike structure of glass means that over a long enough period of time, glass undergoes a process called relaxation. Relaxation is a continuous but extremely slow process where the atoms in a piece of glass will slowly rearrange themselves into a more stable structure. Over 1 billion years, a typical piece of glass will change shape by less than 1 nanometer – about 1/70,000 the diameter of human hair. Due to the slow rate of change, the myth that old windows are thicker at the bottom due to centuries of gravity pulling on the slowly flowing glass is not true.
Colloquially, the word glass often refers to a hard, brittle, transparent substance made of fused sand, soda and lime. Yet there are many types of glass that are not transparent, and glass can be made from any combination of elements as long as the liquid mixture can be cooled fast enough to avoid crystallization.
Humans have been using glass for more than 4,000 years, with some of the earliest uses being for decorative glass beads and arrowheads. Archaeologists have also discovered evidence of 2,000-year-old glass workshops. One such ancient workshop was uncovered near Haifa in modern Israel and dates back to around 350 C.E. There, archaeologists discovered pieces of raw glass, glass-melting furnaces, utilitarian glass vessels and debris from glass-blowing.
Today, scientists are far beyond simply using glass as the material for a cup or a mirror. At the cutting edge of research into glass is the ability to manipulate its complex atomic structure and relaxation process to achieve certain properties.
Because glass is atomically disordered and always changing, any two points on a piece of glass are likely to have slightly different properties – whether it is strength, color, conductivity or something else. Because of these differences, two similar pieces of glass that were made in the same way using the same materials can behave very differently.
To better predict how a piece of glass behaves, our team has been researching how to quantify and manipulate the chaotic and ever-changing atomic structure of glass. Recent advances in this field have had direct benefits to existing technologies.
For example, phone screens do not crack as easily as they did in 2014 in part because new processing techniques decrease the differences in atomic bond strengths to make it harder for cracks to propagate. Similarly, internet speeds have vastly improved over the last 20 years because researchers have figured out ways to make the density of glass used for optical fibers more uniform and, therefore, more efficient at transmitting data.