Dozens injured in Colombian protests over tax reforms

Protest against tax reform in Colombia - A protester runs amid tear gas fired by police during clashes at a protest against the government's tax reform bill.

Dozens of people were injured as Colombian demonstrators protesting tax reform plans clashed with police in several cities across the country.

A total of 42 officers were were injured in the violence, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios said on Wednesday. Forty suspects were arrested.

Numerous cars and buses were also attacked and several bus stops were vandalized in the capital Bogota and in Cali.

In a tweet, President Ivan Duque condemned what he called "acts of vandalism."

Newspaper El Tiempo reported that some 50,000 Colombians took to the streets in various cities in the South American country.

A judicial ban and the coronavirus pandemic did not deter demonstrators from protesting against controversial reforms.

The government wants to reduce tax allowances, increase income tax for certain groups and abolish VAT exemptions for a number of goods and services, among other things.

The reforms aim to help compensate for the deficits in the state budget caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Colombia is currently experiencing one of the most difficult phases since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 19,745 new coronavirus were registered on Wednesday. In addition, the health authorities reported 490 deaths over the previous 24 hours in connection with Covid-19 - the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic.