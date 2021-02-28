Dozens of leading Hong Kong democrats brace for national security charges to be laid

By Jessie Pang and James Pomfret HONG KONG (Reuters) - Several dozen Hong Kong democrats are due to report to local police stations across the city on Sunday, with some expecting to be charged with breaches of national security as a crackdown on the democratic opposition intensifies. Benny Tai, one of the organisers of an unofficial primary election last summer, said in an online post that there was a chance he would be "formally charged". Tai was arrested in a dawn raid along with more than 50 other democrats on Jan. 6 in the largest national security operation since the law's passage last Ju...