Dozens stage sit-in protest in DeSantis’ office in Florida Capitol
Ron DeSantis at the Florida Capitol on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida. - Ana Ceballos/Miami Herald/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A few dozen protesters on Wednesday blocked the entrance to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office in the Capitol building in Tallahassee, broadly criticizing his policies and his approach to governing. At about 1 pm, protesters crowded the lobby of the office. About a dozen of them sat on the carpet in front of the receptionist’s desk, locking hands. Monitoring the situation behind the desk were DeSantis’ communications director Taryn Fenske, a security officer and another staff member — who at one point started eating chocolate cake as the protest was ongoing. Protesters were associat...