Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to step down by end of Biden’s first term, says COVID isn’t going anywhere
Dr. Anthony Fauci (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images North America/TNS)

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he plans to leave his post as the nation’s top health official by the end of President Joe Biden’s first term in office, saying the nation is going to have to live with COVID-19. “It’s for sure that I’m not going to be here in January 2025,” Fauci told Politico. Fauci insisted he wasn’t announcing his retirement but he’d be working for another 24 years if he were to stay on the job until COVID-19 was completely vanquished. “If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have COVID anymore,’ then I will be 105,’” Fauci, who is 81, told Politico. “I think we’re going to be ...