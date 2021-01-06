Dr. Dre is in ICU after suspected brain aneurysm: report

TMZ reported Tuesday that Dr. Dre was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and is in intensive care after suffering what is suspected to be a brain aneurysm.

The incident occurred Monday and he was rushed by ambulance to the hospital. The 55-year-old music mogul owns his own record label Aftermath Entertainment where he produced his own music but also signed Eminem and 50 Cent.

Dre is in the middle of a divorce with his estranged wife Nicole Young. Young has asked for $2 million a month in temporary spousal support despite signing a prenuptial agreement in 1996.

Sources close to Dre said that he was is stable and lucid, but doctors aren't sure what caused the aneurysm.

The story is still developing...

