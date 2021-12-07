Dr. Oz: Liberals and conservatives different 'partly for genetic reasons'
Dr. Mehmet Oz, considered by popular media to be a TV personality "quack," has flip-flopped once again on his stance regarding abortion and a woman's right to choose.

“There are electrical exchanges at six weeks, but the heart’s not beating,” Oz said in a 2019 interview with the Breakfast Club radio show. “If you’re going to define life by a beating heart, then make it a beating heart, not little electrical exchanges in the cell that no one would hear or think about as a heart."

Oz said at the time that he "didn't quite get" asking women to "decide almost instantaneously if they’re pregnant or not" and that abortion "is a hard issue for everybody." On a personal level, though, he "disliked" abortion and wouldn't want his family members to have one. His "personal level" pro-choice position in 2019 still left room for women to make their own decisions about their bodies, however, saying he would not want to “interfere with everyone else’s stuff because it’s hard enough to get into life as it is.”

Jump to 2021 and Oz had a slightly different response to his statement made two years prior during a campaign stop with WGAL in Lancaster, Penn. Oz said he was “okay with the Supreme Court making the right decision” on Roe v. Wade, “based on what they think the Constitution says.”

Oz said he believes liberals and conservatives are different “partly for genetic reasons.”

“Liberals primarily view freedom and the right to do what’s important to them as their primary drivers," he said. "Conservatives tend to use other factors in addition. For example, you don’t want people pissing in your neighborhood—that’s much more important to conservatives."

