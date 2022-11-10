'His mistake!' Trump says Dr. Oz screwed up by not running on stolen election lies
Mehmet Oz and Donald Trump (Photom by Ed Jones for AFP)

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday to deny reports that he regretted endorsing failed Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz -- and then immediately criticized Oz for not running on his lies about the 2020 election being stolen.

Trump's rant started out as an attack on the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, who on Wednesday reported that the twice-impeached former president blamed his wife, Melania Trump, for convincing him to back Oz.

"There is a Fake Story being promulgated by third rate reporter Maggie Hagaman (sic) of the Failing New York Times, that I am blaming our great former First Lady, Melania, and Sean Hannity, that I was angry with their pushing me to Endorse Dr. Oz," Trump wrote.

He then pivoted to express his opinions on Oz, who lost by four percentage points this week to Democratic rival John Fetterman.

"First of all Oz is a wonderful guy who really worked hard and was a very good candidate, but he WAS LONG IN THE RACE before I ever Endorsed him, they had NOTHING to do with it, he was not a 'denier' (his mistake!), & I was not at all ANGRY," he wrote.

The former president ended his rant by simply writing, "Fake News!"

