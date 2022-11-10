'He's blaming everybody': GOP strategist slams Trump for attacking Melania with tantrums
Melania Trump, Donald Trump (Photo by Ludovic Marin for AFP)

Republican strategist Doug Heye slammed former President Donald Trump for throwing tantrums and blaming his wife, Melania, following midterm election losses.

During an appearance on Fox News, host Bill Hemmer asked Heye if Trump should move forward with plans to announce a 2024 run this month.

"Trump doesn't know," Heye said. "What we do know, especially from Maggie Haberman's reporting is that Trump is very mad at Mar-a-Lago. He's blaming everybody for the Dr. Oz endorsement, including Melania. That's not a great place to be."

Heye also spoke to ABC News about why Republicans underperformed in the midterms.

"There will be a lot of finger-pointing and it starts with, as Mitch McConnell very accurately predicted, quality of candidates," the strategist said. "The MyPillow-ization of the GOP has been a disaster and has cost us a Senate majority, potentially twice, and a lot of seats in the House."

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's election conspiracy theories have been embraced by many in the Republican Party.

