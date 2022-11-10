'Enemy of the people!' Trump posts late-night rant about media after his hand-picked candidates crash and burn
Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former President Donald Trump is unhappy about media reports about his displeasure with the results of the 2022 midterm elections.

In a late-night Truth Social post, the twice-impeached former president disputed reports that he was furious about the elections, including a report from the New York Times' Maggie Haberman that he was blaming former first lady Melania Trump for convincing him to endorse failed Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

"Incredible how dishonest the Fake News Media is," Trump wrote. "The Failing New York Times has gone crazy. So many of the people I Endorsed went on to victory on Tuesday Night, nobody was even close, and they literally make up a story refusing to write the facts, and only quoting enemies and losers. Almost all of the people I endorsed WON, yet if you read the story from two Trump hating writers (who only do as they are told!), you would not even recognize the truth. They truly are, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!!!"

Trump's rant comes as he's reportedly preparing to launch a third bid for the White House, while also facing multiple criminal probes over his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election and stashing top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

