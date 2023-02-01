‘Dr. Phil’ to end after 21 seasons on daytime television
Phil McGraw speaks at the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 21, 2020, in Hollywood, California. - Amy Sussman/Getty Images North America/TNS

After more than two decades on air, Phil McGraw’s eponymous daytime talk show will come to an end in the spring. McGraw on Tuesday revealed his long-running advice show, “Dr. Phil,” will wrap with the current 2022-2023 television season, the show’s 21st. The announcement comes at the end of his most recent contract — which involved a five-season renewal signed in a 2018 mega-deal with CBS Media Ventures. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement sent to PEOPLE. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers...