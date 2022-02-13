Dresden has terrible lesson from history for Ukraine, premier says

Michael Kretschmer, Minister-President of Saxony, arrives at St. Mary's Church for an ecumenical service ahead of electing the German President during the 17th Federal Convention. Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
As Dresden, the capital of Saxony, marked the anniversary of the World War II firebombing of the city, Saxon Premier Michael Kretschmer said he is "extremely concerned" about the large numbers of Russian soldiers deployed near Ukraine's border.
"We want everything to be done to prevent a warlike confrontation," Kretschmer told dpa on Sunday as Dresden marked the anniversary of the firebombing.
"We know here in Dresden how terrible the consequences of such a war are," he said.
War only ever claims victims, Kretschmer added.
He joined a human chain following a memorial service held for the victims of the bombings on February 13, 1945, and the days that followed.
The human chain is intended as a symbol of the desire for peace and reconciliation.