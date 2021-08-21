Driven to help, young Haitian doctors brave gangs to create clinic under a borrowed tent
A young patient is attended to outside Les Cayes General Hospital as a preventive measure for possible aftershocks from a 7.2- magnitude earthquake on August 15, 2021, in Les Cayes, Haiti. - Richard Pierrin/Getty Images South America/TNS

MIAMI — They arrive by foot and on the back of motorcycles, hobbling with open wounds and fractures, slumped over with unbearable pain after going days without medical treatment. A week after a catastrophic 7.2 magnitude earthquake left at least 2,189 people dead and hundreds still missing in southwestern Haiti, the injured and sick continue to stream in for help. In one rural outpost, the care isn’t coming from a hospital, the government or international relief groups. The makeshift field clinic here was set up by a group of young Haitian doctors, all fresh out of medical school, who decided ...