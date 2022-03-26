Poland wants to work closely with the US on nuclear power
US President Joe Biden (L) and Polish President Andrzej Duda are briefed on the humanitarian assistance programs for Ukrainian refugees near the Ukrainian border. Sgt. Robin Lewis/U.S. Marine/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Poland wants to work closely with the United States as it plans to generate nuclear power, President Andrzej Duda says.

"I believe that together with US companies, under the strong auspices of the White House, we can implement this programme in the near future, because it is urgently needed by Poland," Duda said after meeting US President Joe Biden.

Poland needs US nuclear power plants in order to fulfil Warsaw's climate goals and to ensure a modern energy supply, he said.