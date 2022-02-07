Dumping plastic in waterways is 'criminal', pope says in TV interview

By Philip Pullella and Giulia Segreti VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Dumping plastic in waterways is "criminal" and must end if humanity wants to save the planet for future generations, Pope Francis said in a television interview on Sunday. In the hour-long interview on state broadcaster RAI's Channel 3, Francis also reiterated some of the key themes of his papacy, condemning excessive spending on armaments, defending the rights of migrants, and condemning ideological rigidity by conservatives in the Church. Francis, who has made defending the environment a cornerstone of his pontificate, recounted ...
Trump makes a roundabout confession to the crime while the GOP rewrites the history of that horrible day
February 07, 2022
Last week, ex-president Karen reminded us that it’s so hard to get good help nowadays. Donald Trump asserted January 30 that Mike Pence had the power to overturn the election and lamented that he didn’t do it. “Unfortunately, [Pence] didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!” Trump wrote in a statement.
The ensuing flood of negative attention was so intoxicating Trump upped the ante. Like an aggrieved customer leaving a bad Seamless review, he proclaimed that Congress should investigate Pence for failing to steal the election for him.
Trump’s sinister passivity is in keeping with a series of bombshell stories that reveal that the former president was intimately involved in a multifaceted plot to overturn the election, and that he was constantly scheming to get someone else to break the law for him.
As Commander-in-Chief, Trump could have given an illegal order to military forces to seize voting machines. Trump’s underlings even presented him with a draft executive order that would have authorized their seizure by the National Guard. Instead of signing the order, Trump got Rudy Giuliani to ask Ken Cuccinelli at Homeland Security to do something about it. Cuccinelli let the matter drop.
Last week’s statements about how the former vice president should have stolen the election are tantamount to a confession that Donald Trump executed John Eastman’s plan for Pence to steal the election during the certification ceremony of January 6, 2021.
The evidence that Trump and Eastman tried to act on the plan detailed in Eastman’s notorious memos was overwhelming even before Trump’s tacit admission. Trump and Eastman publicly and privately lobbied Pence to throw out electoral votes from Biden swing states, and when that didn’t work, they pressured him to somehow send the election “back to the states,” where they hoped the GOP-controlled legislatures of Biden swing states would execute multiple mini-coups from their respective capitals.
Once again, Trump was looking for others to take the risk for him. Pence had no legal power to send the election anywhere. Furthermore, all states have laws allocating their electoral votes based on the popular vote. Trump and his minions tried to sell hundreds of state legislators on a pseudo-legal theory that state legislatures can simply declare elections null and avoid and choose their electors themselves.
Trump had some success convincing his followers to break the law to keep him in power. The fraudulent GOP electors who signed fake electoral vote certificates were among the hapless followers who were willing to break the law for Trump. They now find themselves under investigation by state authorities, the Department of Justice and the J6 committee. The J6 insurgents also broke the law for Trump, storming the Capitol at his urging, but without Pence’s cooperation Eastman’s scheme came to naught. Team Trump sent fake electoral vote certificates to Pence. Eastman’s memo makes it clear that these fraudulent slates were an integral part of the plan to overturn the election.
The fact that Pence, Cuccineli and swing state legislators declined to break the law for Trump shouldn’t lull us into a false sense of security.
Trump is already promising to protect those who break the law for him in the future. He recently promised to pardon the J6 insurgents if reelected. The Republican National Committee underscored Trump’s message by passing a resolution at its annual convention deeming the J6 insurgency to be “legitimate political discourse” and accusing the select committee of persecuting ordinary citizens. The committee also censured GOP reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the investigation.
Meanwhile the J6 committee appears to be dithering while the Republicans attempt to rewrite the history of that horrible day. The public hearings the committee promised have yet to materialize.
If Trump and his enablers don’t face real consequences for attempting to overturn a free and fair election in 2020, we can be confident that there will be people lining up to break the law for him next time.
Republican Party mocked after bragging 'a record' .5 percent of their candidates are Black
February 06, 2022
The GOP Twitter account tried to promote their candidates of color on Sunday by saying that among state and federal office they have 40, "a record number of Black Republicans running for office and winning at all levels."
But those well-versed in math and others well-versed in history couldn't help but notice that 40 out of over 7,500 officials around the country isn't exactly the best number. In fact, it's just .533 percent of all GOP candidates who are Black, according to those numbers.
Professor Dan Smith said that the numbers are actually higher than 7,500 offices. He explained that there are 90,000 local offices in the United States. He's presumably counting city councils, county commissions and everything else. Using that number, it would mean that Republicans have fewer than .05 percent of their candidates who are Black.
But it was the fact that the GOP bragged about it being history-making that confused others. After the Civil War, when Republicans were on the side of the Union, there were
"In all, 16 African Americans served in the U.S. Congress during Reconstruction; more than 600 more were elected to the state legislatures, and hundreds more held local offices across the South," History.com explained Steve Vladeck, the Charles Alan Wright Chair in Federal Courts at the University of Texas School of Law.
See some of the comments below:
\u201cIn all, 16 African Americans served in the U.S. Congress during Reconstruction; more than 600 more were elected to the state legislatures, and hundreds more held local offices across the South.\u201d\n\nhttps://www.history.com/topics/american-civil-war/black-leaders-during-reconstruction\u00a0\u2026\n\nThey can\u2019t even get their *own* history right.https://twitter.com/gop/status/1490332956703043590\u00a0\u2026— Steve Vladeck (@Steve Vladeck) 1644190628
There are 90,000 local governments.https://twitter.com/gop/status/1490332956703043590\u00a0\u2026— Dan Smith (@Dan Smith) 1644201417
The @GOP is boasting that 40 Black Republicans running for office is a record. FOURTY - IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY\n\nGet back to us in November with the results of how many Black candidates actually won Republican races for a Party that doesn\u2019t even want us to vote.pic.twitter.com/UAGv3lZV0G— Christopher Webb \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Christopher Webb \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1644169799
There are over 450 federal offices, ~7,000 state legislative seats & thousands more local races up for grabs in 2022.\n\n40 Black Americans running as Republicans out of all those seats is an *indictment*, @GOP, not something to gloat about:pic.twitter.com/gYfRCZT8QZ— Nick Knudsen (@Nick Knudsen) 1644167584
GOP wants you to know it has a black friend so it can't be racist.https://twitter.com/GOP/status/1490332956703043590\u00a0\u2026— Rachel Bitecofer \ud83d\udcc8\ud83d\udd2d\ud83c\udf4c\ud83e\udd86 (@Rachel Bitecofer \ud83d\udcc8\ud83d\udd2d\ud83c\udf4c\ud83e\udd86) 1644166957
330 million people and the gop wants credit for finding 40 Black people to run as republicans. Beyond parodypic.twitter.com/36uGccYV8i— Brian (@Brian) 1644202607
The best indicator of an impending coup is when coup plotters 'get a diagram of the weaknesses': Rep. Jamie Raskin
February 06, 2022
Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) warned that without accountability, another attack similar to Jan. 6, 2021, will follow.
He explained that the main purpose of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is to present an honest report about what led to the attack and how to prevent it in the future.
"You're a law professor, and I know you choose your words carefully," said host Mehdi Hasan. "Would you say we're in a fascist political moment right now?"
"I think there clearly is fascistic politics," Raskin explained. "The political scientists will tell you that the best indicator of a successful coup coming is a recent failed coup where the coup plotters get to diagram the weaknesses in the current regime. So, we've got to map that out for democracy and repair the walls, so it doesn't happen to us again."
A video of Raskin watching election results roll in showed him speculating that Republicans would fight the results from that point until Jan. 6. Hasan asked if he ever anticipated anything like what happened on Jan. 6.
"Well, we knew that they were going to try to pull every parliamentary trick in the book and some not in the book," said Raskin. "We expected that they were trying to coerce Mike Pence to declare lawless, unilateral powers to reject Electoral College votes. But as I record in my book, the one thing that we had not taken seriously was the idea that there would be a violent mob insurrection that would overtake Congress and shut down the counting of votes. One of the things that we're trying to determine in the Jan. 6 Select Committee is what was the relationship between the inside coup plotters around Donald Trump and the insurrectionists who broke our windows, attacked our police officers and stormed the Capitol."
The point came after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced on the Fox network that the GOP's goal in 2022 is to "frame up" a 2024 win for Trump.
See the full interview below:
Is another coup coming? www.youtube.com
