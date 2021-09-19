Dutch Holocaust memorial opens after years of legal dispute
A general view of the National Holocaust Memorial of Names on Weesperstraat by US architect Daniel Libeskind during its official opening after years of legal dispute. Ramon Van Flymen/ANP/dpa
A Dutch National Holocaust Memorial is to be officially opened in Amsterdam on Sunday, after years of legal dispute.

King Willem-Alexander is to unveil the monument that was created by the Dutch Auschwitz Committee and designed by architect Daniel Liebeskind.

It is the first memorial to name all 102,000 Dutch Jews, Sinti and Roma who were murdered by the Nazis during World War II.

The city issued an emergency decree on Friday, ahead of the official opening out of concern about potential protests.

"I'm glad it's finally here," Auschwitz Committee chairman Jacques Grishaver told dpa. "This monument gives the victims back their names 76 years after the end of the war and proves that they lived."

The monument, funded mainly through donations, is located near the near the Jewish Quarter in Amsterdam's city centre.

It consists of brick walls, which visitors can walk around, representing four Hebrew letters meaning "in memory of." At the top of the walls are steel surfaces that reflect stones, trees and the sky.

Each brick bears the name of a victim, the date they were born and the age at which they died.

Some 70 to 80 per cent of the families listed by name were killed by the Nazis.

The monument is important for the Jewish community, Grishaver said, as a place of remembrance and also education.

However, local residents took to the courts to try and prevent the construction, fearful of an onslaught of visitors and complaining of its size.

The Netherlands' highest court permitted the building to go ahead in late 2019, though Grishaver noted that this came too late for many survivors.