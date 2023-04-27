E. Jean Carroll facing cross-examination in Trump civil rape trial
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — E. Jean Carroll returned to the witness stand Thursday where she was expected to face a tough cross-examination following her gripping testimony in Manhattan federal court describing an alleged violent attack and rape by Donald Trump. In searing detail, the 79-year-old Carroll described being violently molested and raped by the former president inside a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s after they bumped into each other in a chance encounter. Carroll, who first filed suit against Trump in 2019 when he called her a liar from the White House, told jurors that she had ...