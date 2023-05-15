In 'crazy' coincidence, 2 earthquakes occur 1 second apart on different faults, jostling San Diego County

An aerial image shows the U.S.- Mexico border between San Diego County and the Mexican city of Tecate, Baja California, on May 10, 2021, in Tecate, California. - PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
A pair of small earthquakes occurred one second apart late Sunday on different fault systems south of the U.S.-Mexico border, producing light shaking in areas of San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. "That's absolutely crazy," said Tom Rockwell, a seismologist at San Diego State University. "It's very random that quakes on separate faults happen at about the same time." The first quake was a 3.4 temblor that hit at 5:13 p.m. about 5 miles west-southwest of Tecate, Mexico, and 15 miles west-southwest of Campo.