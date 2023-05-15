In 'crazy' coincidence, 2 earthquakes occur 1 second apart on different faults, jostling San Diego County

It was the day after the 2020 election, and the person sending the message was pressing for an “AGRESSIVE [sic] STRATEGY” for three state legislatures to ignore the popular votes in the state and instead declare Donald Trump the winner.

People with knowledge confirmed to CNN that the phone number was that of Rick Perry, but the former Texas governor continues to deny it.

Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta on Sunday, he did so again. Acosta read the full-text message:

"HERE's an AGRESSIVE STRATEGY: Why can t [sic] the states of GA NC PENN and other R controlled state houses declare this BS (wherever conflicts and election not called that night) and just send their own electors to vote and have it go to the SCOTUS."

"I didn't," Perry began in his denial. "I didn't send it, and that's kinda the interesting thing about it. If you go back and look at the congressional testimony, the congressman who brought that up said later, 'You know, we're not really sure where this came from.' I got called on it a couple of times and No. 1 it's not my style of speech, or texting, so to speak. So, again, there's a lot of misinformation out there, Jim, and that was one piece of it. So I can assure you that that didn't come from me."

"Well, that’s a lie because he did," tweeted former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who was on the Jan. 6 committee.

Raw Story reached out to Kinzinger to ask who the member was that said they weren't certain where the text message came from but hasn't heard back.

