Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Crete and Greece
An earthquake struck northwestern Iran killing at least four people and injured 70 on November 11, 2019. (AFP)

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Crete, Greece on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake had a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)