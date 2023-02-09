Earthquake death toll soars past 20,000 in Turkey and Syria
Feet of a corpse seen under the rubble of a destroyed building in Antakya, following the devastating earthquake and aftershocks along the Turkish-Syrian border. Tunahan Turhan/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The death toll from earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria has climbed above 20,000, a tally that is expected to rise further as crews comb the rubble of thousands of toppled buildings.

Turkey's disaster agency raised the country's confirmed death toll from to 17,134, up from 16,546 just a few hours earlier.

The number of lives lost in neighbouring Syria stands at 3,317.

More than 75,000 people were injured in the two successive powerful earthquakes that struck the region early on Monday.

Rescue workers have been fighting against the clock ever since, but with every passing hour the chances of finding survivors under the rubble decrease.

A man mourns the death of his beloved ones following the devastating earthquake and aftershocks along the Turkish-Syrian border. Tunahan Turhan/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
A man carries his dead child after recovering his body from the rubble of destroyed buildings in Antakya, following the devastating earthquake and aftershocks along the Turkish-Syrian border. Tunahan Turhan/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
An injured child who has lost his family as a result of the deadly earthquake that tore through the Turkish-Syrian border is being treated at the intensive care unit of Sams Hospital. Anas Alkharboutli/dpa
Syrian children are seen inside a temporary camp for those affected by the deadly earthquake that tore through the Turkish-Syrian border, causing many to be displaced. Anas Alkharboutli/dpa
