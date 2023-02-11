East Germany's last Communist premier dies aged 95

(Reuters) - Hans Modrow, who as the last Communist prime minister of East Germany oversaw democratic reforms that opened the way to German reunification, has died at age 95, Germany's hard-left Die Linke party said on Saturday. "Last night Hans Modrow left us at the age of 95. With this, our party loses an important personality," the party, successor to the East German Communist Party, said in a statement. (Reporting by Michelle Adair and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Frances Kerry)
Super Bowl snack hurting Colombian farmers, environment
February 11, 2023
During the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, millions of armchair fans will tuck into a tasty snack of tortilla chips and guacamole.
But unbeknown to them, in far away Colombia, local farmers are paying the price for their gastronomic pleasure, while environmentalists are warning of water pollution.
The explosion of avocado plantations in central-western Colombia resulted in changing land-use patterns that, in turn, left Jose Hernandez's coffee crops flooded.
Unlike his neighbors in the Pijao municipality in Quindio department, Hernandez refused to switch to growing the lucrative "green-gold."
But rivers of water came cascading down from higher up in the mountains surrounding his farm and scouring out ditches up to two meters deep.
The 64-year-old lost 4,000 coffee plants and he points the finger at avocado multinationals who use copious amounts of water and even divert natural streams to satiate their thirsty crops.
"I lost 20 years of work with those waters that fell on me," Hernandez told AFP.
'More important than oil'
The Colombian countryside is rapidly being overtaken by crops of the Hass avocado that is mainly exported to the United States, the Netherlands, Spain and Britain.
It is the main ingredient in guacamole.
And demand peaks in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl -- American football's annual showpiece.
According to Colombia's agriculture ministry, the country will send more than 1,400 tons of avocados to the United States for consumption specifically during Sunday's match.
In 2021, total avocado exports were 97,000 tons with 55,000 hectares of planted crops.
Colombia is the third-largest producer of avocados after Mexico (2.3 million tons) and Chile (186,000 tons).
But while leftist President Gustavo Petro has embraced this crop, saying "avocados are more important than oil," environmentalists warn that the crop can pollute water sources and lead farmers to intrude on protected areas. They add that multinationals have bullied villagers into selling their land on the cheap.
In 2021, the state body charged with protecting the environment in Quindio accused avocado producers of "illegal water harvesting," "pollution of water sources" and "illegal logging."
Soil erosion
Pijao was once coffee-growing country but now has 789 hectares of avocado crops, a 245 percent increase in seven years, according to the local mayor's office.
Initially, foreign companies were "unaware" of environmental rules, admits Diego Aristizabal, president of the avocado producers federation, although he claims they now follow them to the letter.
Some from the industry complain of being "demonized" and point to the creation of 26,000 jobs.
But an agro-industrial engineer, speaking to AFP under condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said the number of farmers like Hernandez being negatively impacted is mushrooming.
Avocado producers "have not only covered the drains on their own properties but have also allowed water to flow onto their neighbors' properties ... which causes (soil) erosion" and harms other crops.
Environmental activist Monica Florez says multinationals -- mostly from Chile, Mexico and Peru -- began arriving in Pijao in 2017, at the exact time that FARC guerrillas were disarming following their December 2016 peace deal with the state.
"There was a change in the use of the land, in economic terms and in the environmental impacts left by the companies," said Florez, director of the Pijao Cittaslow NGO.
On the highest peak in the municipality is a moor that is home to a fragile ecosystem comprising the region's water source and the Quindio wax palm, a native species to Andean forests that is in danger of extinction.
Discarded packets of pesticides bear witness to the harmful practices that "interrupt the cycle" of the moor, from where two rivers flow, the engineer says.
- Sent packing -
In Mexico, the avocado industry is mired in some of the country's worst vices: violence, drug trafficking and deforestation.
In Michoacan, Mexico's largest avocado-growing region, organized criminal gangs subject growers to robbery, kidnappings and extortion.
Chile is enjoying an avocado boom in arid areas that is exacerbating an already serious water shortage.
Mexican avocados begin a journey that will end in bowls of guacamole and tummies of those dipping their chips in the 'guac' © ULISES RUIZ / AFP
Researchers from King's College London and the University of Wisconsin have linked the expansion of avocado plantations in Colombia to the flight of small-scale farmers from their farms.
And this in a country where unequal land distribution is at the heart of a half-century-long conflict.
Hernandez never heard again from his old neighbors.
The powerful avocado multinationals want "to send them packing," he said.
Florez says very few "resist the industrial pressures" while those that stay are effectively "locked up" by larger surrounding farms.
Meanwhile, the coffee landscape is changing and in 2022, the world's third-largest coffee producer recorded its worst harvest in almost a decade.
© 2023 AFP
Pope Francis faces 'civil war' at heart of church
February 11, 2023
From his reforms to his foreign relations, criticism of Pope Francis has intensified since the death of his predecessor Benedict XVI, revealing a climate of "civil war" at a time when the Catholic Church is engaged in a global conversation about its future.
Benedict, a conservative German theologian who was pope for eight years before resigning in 2013, died on December 31 at the age of 95.
Within days of his death, his closest aide, Georg Gaenswein, revealed Benedict's concerns at some of the changes made by his successor Pope Francis, notably his decision to restrict the use of the Latin mass.
The criticism was not new. Many in the conservative wing of the Roman Curia, which governs the Church, have long complained the Argentine pontiff is authoritarian and too focused on pastoral matters at the expense of theological rigour.
But it was followed by the death of Australian cardinal George Pell, and the subsequent revelation that he had authored an anonymous note published last year that directly attacked Francis.
The note had described the current papacy as a "catastrophe", and among others criticized "heavy failures" of Vatican diplomacy under his watch.
Pell, a former close adviser to Francis, was jailed for child sexual abuse before being acquitted in 2020.
Then, at the end of the month, German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller published a book adding fuel to the fire.
The former head of the Vatican's powerful congregation for the doctrine of the faith denounced Francis' "doctrinal confusion" and criticized the influence of a "magic circle" around him.
Civil war
Mueller's book caused consternation among some inside the Vatican.
"When you accept a cardinal's cap, you agree to support and help the pope. Criticisms are made in private, not in public," said one senior official in the Secretariat of State.
Pope Francis himself told reporters on his plane back from South Sudan last Sunday that his critics have "exploited" Benedict's death to further their cause.
"And those who exploit such a good person, such a man of God... well I would say they are unethical people, they are people belonging to a party, not to the Church," he said.
Italian Vatican expert Marco Politi said Mueller's book "is a new stage in the unstoppable escalation by the pope's adversaries".
"There is a civil war in the heart of the church which will continue until the last day of the papacy," he told AFP.
Global consultations
The tensions come as the Catholic Church conducts a vast global consultation on its future, the "Synod on Synodality" launched by Pope Francis in 2021.
Designed to decentralize the governance of the church, it has revealed key differences, with the German Catholic Church, for example, showing distinctly more appetite for reform than Rome.
Discussions include everything from the place of women in the church to how to handle the scandal of child sex abuse, from whether priests should marry to how the Church welcomes LGBTQ believers.
With the synod, which is due to conclude in 2024, "we will see the weight of the different currents within the Church", Politi said.
He said critics of Pope Francis are already converging into a "current of thought capable of influencing the next conclave", and by extension the next papacy.
A conclave, a global gathering of cardinals, would be called if Francis died or resigned.
The pope has said he would be willing to follow Benedict's example and resign if his health stopped him doing his job.
But despite knee problems that have seen him use a wheelchair in recent months, he remains active and in charge -- and extremely popular all over the world, as the crowds during his recent trip to Africa showed.
"This knee is annoying, but I go on, slowly, and we'll see," the 86-year-old said on Sunday, quipping: "You know that the bad weed never dies!"
© 2023 AFP
Young brands in vogue at New York Fashion Week
February 11, 2023
New York Fashion Week kicks off Friday with several big names absent from the runway but a calendar packed full of young designers and emerging labels -- increasingly the event's trademark.
Opening the Fall-Winter 2023 parade on Friday is Rodarte, one of the few major brands returning this year.
Thom Browne, the new head of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) that runs the event, showcases on Tuesday.
Among the other headliners are regulars Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, Coach, Sergio Hudson, Carolina Herrera, Gabriela Hearst and Michael Kors.
But the program, which ends Wednesday in the middle of the Big Apple's cold month of February, again has a notable absence of high-profilers such as Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and previous CFDA lead Tom Ford.
Pop icon Rihanna, who has exhibited her lingerie collection Fenty at New York in the past, will instead be performing at the much-watched Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday.
"Very few names are brands that are prominent in the US market," said Jacqueline Quinn of the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), confiding that her students are focusing their eyes on Paris and Milan instead.
Instead, the collection of ready-to-wear designs serves up a large helping of young talents and new brands, such as Elena Velez.
The 28-year-old was named "emerging designer of the year" at the 2022 CFDA awards for her non-traditional creations that merge high fashion with the metalsmith heritage of her hometown Milwaukee.
'Era of renaissance'
Some 20 designers are under 30 years old, including the Nigerian-born, New York-based Taofeek Abijako and his label Head of State, Indian Kanika Goyal (KGL) and Emma Gage (Melke), who uses recycled materials for a more sustainable fashion.
For Velez, the Covid-19 pandemic has spurred an "era of renaissance."
"I think there's a renewed lust for life and a reminder of the precariousness of life that inspires young people like myself to embolden ourselves with our passions," she told AFP.
And Velez is determined to enjoy it while it lasts.
"If we're being honest, the shelf-life of a startup fashion brand isn't exactly lengthy," she added.
Denmark's Christian Juul Nielsen, the creative director at Herve Leger, already has several years of experience behind him having worked at Dior, Nina Ricci and Oscar de la Renta.
In 2019, he launched his own brand, Aknvas, whose designs "focus on drape, flattering silhouettes, innovative knits and an elevated palette," according to its website.
"I try to translate the drama I got from John Galliano and the modernity I got from Raf Simmons," he told AFP.
For Nielsen, and others like him, New York presents an opportunity.
"A lot of small brands in Paris, they just don't get on the calendar. In America, there is this excitement of newness (and) I want to be part of making the New York fashion scene exciting," Nielsen added.
© 2023 AFP
