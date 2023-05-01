'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation

By Michael Holden LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles, who has spent a lifetime campaigning for sustainability and against a throwaway economy, will wear clothing previously worn by his predecessors, including his mother and grandfather, for his coronation next week. Charles, 74, will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6, during a grand ceremony at which he will wear or be handed regalia charged with religious and historical symbolism. Many of those items, such as the crowns and sceptres, date back centuries, but Charles will also be re-using some garments that have appeared...