Clarence Thomas makes a mockery of ethical standards
Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the Heritage Foundation on Oct. 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C.. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

Clarence Thomas would have been perfect on Philadelphia’s old scandal-plagued Traffic Court, a home for hack judges known for fixing parking tickets and other schemes that ran afoul of the law. But he should not be on the U.S. Supreme Court, where his ethical lapses and extremist views continue to tarnish a once-respected institution. Beyond being a supercilious ideologue, Thomas never should have been confirmed to the highest court in the land. Prior to receiving his lifetime appointment in 1991, Thomas was accused of sexual harassment. His confirmation hearing foreshadowed the #MeToo movemen...

Opinion