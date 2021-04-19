Biden steps up to punish Russia for meddling in US affairs
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the virtual World Economic Forum via a video link from Moscow on January 27, 2021. - Mikhail Klimentyev/SPUTNIK/AFP/AFP/TNS

After the prior administration got itself in hot borscht for, even before taking office, all but assuring Russia that there would be no lasting penalties for 2016 election interference, Joe Biden is setting a better precedent and imposing harsh sanctions. It’s good that Vladimir Putin’s government will finally pay a steep economic price for cyberattacks on America, but don’t expect the penalties to change the Kremlin’s behavior one bit. Via executive order issued Thursday, Biden is imposing fresh sanctions on Moscow: prohibiting U.S. institutions from buying bonds from Russia’s Central Bank, f...