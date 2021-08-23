GOP's silence at congressman's comments about would-be bomber speaks volumes

Mo Brooks, R- Ala., offered words of empathy for a would-be bomber. - Office of Congressman Mo Brooks/TNS/TNS
On Thursday, a North Carolina man drove a truck onto a sidewalk outside the Library of Congress, demanding to meet with President Joe Biden, ranting about a “revolution” and claiming he had explosives. After the man was arrested, Rep. Mo Brooks — the Alabama Republican who helped stoke the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — issued a statement appearing to offer empathy to the suspect, expressing understanding at “citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism.” Brooks’ right-wing extremism is well established, but where are the other Republican voices rising to censure him and declare this...