Kansas voters spoke loudly on abortion: Trust women. Now politicians must listen

The court's opinion says that Maiden used “language that is antisemitic, personally insulting, profane, and otherwise inappropriate” in the letter to her client, who asked her to represent him in his appeal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in order to win more substantial damages.

Maiden, who is Black, initially agreed to join the case and asked her client for 50 percent of the $20 million he was seeking for allegedly being discriminated against by his former employer for his gender. But soon after, the two had a falling out. After an in-person meeting between the two, Maiden sent an email accusing the client of “mistaking her ‘for someone far less intelligent,’ which she said was ‘almost always the case when dealing with white Americans.'”



The client replied that he took “great offense” to the accusation, prompting Maiden to respond with an encrypted 20-page letter that required a password to open.

“I can tell you right now, money does not move me, the way it moves you. I would say you are obsessed with it, and that’s very unhealthy. At the risk of offending you, I am going to say, it’s probably because you’re Jewish (I think) and that seems to be a part of your culture, (with the men anyway, the women are different.)," Maiden wrote, adding that the anti-discrimination law she was basing the case on was written for her, not for the client’s “white a**.”

“I know why you’re like this. If you are in fact Jewish, this is a part of your culture, yall Jew boys and that money…you think it’s antisemitic for people to call you out … NO. It is not," Maiden wrote.

Speaking to The Daily Record, Maiden said that she found the process of working with the Attorney Grievance Commission to be “extremely racist and sexist.”

“Nothing I said was given any weight in that forum because I am a Black female, who was harassed and threatened by a white male client, who essentially wanted me to continue working for him for free, like a slave,” Maiden wrote. “I did not write a 20-page antisemitic letter TO ANYONE. What I did do is have the audacity to set some boundaries with my extremely aggressive white male client.”

Maiden's suspension is for an indefinite period of time.