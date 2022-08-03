Kansas voters spoke loudly on abortion: Trust women. Now politicians must listen
Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS

The nation now knows, and the world: Kansas remains a free state. In a stunning display of common sense, Kansas voters Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional amendment that would have put abortion policy completely in the hands of the Legislature, and the governor. It was a victory on several fronts. First, and most important, it was a victory for women. Kansans said in a loud, unmistakable voice that women can and should be trusted with the most intimate questions of their own health and safety. It was also a victory for voters, who defied predictions of a low turnout and cast ballo...

Opinion