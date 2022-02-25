There’s election chaos in North Carolina, and one party is to blame
The North Carolina State Capitol Building in Raleigh, North Carolina. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

The fight for fair maps in North Carolina will not be won easily. The state’s newly redrawn legislative maps are acceptable, but the congressional map is still unconstitutional, a three-judge panel of two Republicans and one Democrat ruled Wednesday. A group of outside experts appointed by the court drew a new congressional map, which will be in place for the 2022 election only. The ruling was met with recriminations and appeals from all sides, but the North Carolina Supreme Court shot those down late Wednesday night and ruled that the maps will stand. Candidates have already been scrambling t...

Frontpage Commentary - 6 articles Opinion