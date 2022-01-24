Trump’s comeuppance is finally coming
Former President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3, 2020. - Doug Mills/Getty Images North America/TNS

One of the best presidents, Teddy Roosevelt, was the only native of New York City to become president until the worst, Donald Trump, won the high office. Now, the state of New York is helping to bring down this miserable, insipid, democracy-threatening horror of a man who we inflicted on the nation and the world. In devastating legal papers filed last week, New York Attorney General Leticia James reveals that the cheating con man we’ve known all these long decades cheated and conned in illegally misrepresenting the finances of his real estate firm. Whouda thunk? At this, Trump was no apprentic...

Opinion Frontpage Commentary - 6 articles