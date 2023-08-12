Eiffel Tower closed after bomb threat
Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The Eiffel Tower, one of Paris’ most popular tourist attractions, was temporarily closed to the public on Saturday after a bomb threat forced visitors to evacuate the iconic landmark. Tourists on all three floors of the tower in Central Paris were ordered to leave shortly after 1:30 p.m., local time, the AFP reported. Authorities also cleared out the square underneath the monument out of an abundance of caution. A large security perimeter was immediately established and traffic diverted while bomb disposal experts and law enforcement officers searched the tower — including a restaurant inside ...