Eight-year-old girl dies after car hits London primary school
LONDON (Reuters) -An 8-year-old girl died and several other children and adults were injured after a car collided with a building at a south London primary school on Thursday, police said. Local media reported the children had been holding an end-of-term tea party with parents and teachers in the garden of Study Prep School in Wimbledon, less than a mile from the site of the ongoing tennis tournament. "The driver of a car, a woman aged in her 40s, stopped at the scene and has since been arrested for causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody," senior police officer Clair ...