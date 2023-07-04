Election observers return to Guatemala for ballot review

By Sofia Menchu GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -International election observers will return to Guatemala to monitor a court-ordered review of ballots from the nationwide vote late last month, the Organization of American States (OAS) said on Monday, as tension over the review's fairness mount. The Washington-based OAS took the unusual step of sending its observer mission back to Guatemala after its constitutional court called for a review of the election's first round following complaints from the party of the first-place finisher and allied parties. A growing list of countries, meanwhile, urged a ...
Watch: 'Loser' Kari Lake flattened by actor Michael Rapaport for perpetuating 'lie after lie after lie'
July 03, 2023
Michael Rapaport on Monday slammed failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for spreading baseless claims about election fraud in a video the actor and comedian posted on Twitter.
Rapaport, in the approximately 90-second video, assailed Lake over the recent publication of her book, “Unafraid.”
“Kari Lake you loser,” Rapaport says in the video, “Kari Lake just put out a book. Kari Lake who of course, got the dog snot beaten out of her in Arizona trying to run for governor in Arizona last year.”
Rapaport suggested Lake’s literary endeavor was no more than a grift.
“A con, a hustle, what do you need a few bucks? You looking for a handout Kari Lake? You lost,” Rapaport said.
“You thought you were going to be governor and you continue to perpetuate lie after lie after lie that the election was stolen. But every single attempt, every single attempt that you try to prove that the election was stolen, gets thrown out of court. They spit it out."
He added that “Arizona's got a lot of things to deal with. The court has a lot of things to deal with. You lost you got the audacity to put out put out a book called ‘unbothered,’ you put out a book called ‘sore loser’ I’ll buy 20 copies of it… I'll do the foreword for it.”
The Daily Beast notes that this isn’t the first time Rapaport has taken aim at Lake. Shortly after Democrat Katie Hobbs defeated Lake in November of last year he tweeted: “Who’s NUTTIER? Kooky Kari Lake Or Miserable Marjorie Taylor Green?”
Watch the video below or at this link.
'Terrorism': Michigan woman sentenced for violent threats against Gretchen Whitmer
July 03, 2023
A woman from Marshall, Michigan has been sentenced for making violent threats against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, WWMT reported on Monday.
"Tabitha Davis, 33, of Marshall, was sentenced to four months probation and a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail, according to [Attorney General Dana Nessel," said the report, noting that Davis was also required to undergo a substance abuse and mental health evaluation.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Davis sent the threatening message, whose exact content has not been identified, through a constituent services website. She admitted to being the sender when questioned by authorities, but claimed that the message was protected speech.
“This conduct constitutes terrorism and my Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit is uniquely qualified to prosecute these crimes and hold accountable those who commit them," Nessel said in an announcement.
Whitmer, who was first elected in 2018 and became known for her heavy-handed measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, became a target of intense hatred for far-right groups. A group of men were arrested for an elaborate plot to kidnap and assassinate Whitmer, along with a number of other plans like blowing up a bridge to distract police while they carried it out. While the prosecution was initially stymied by FBI missteps that led to acquittals and mistrials for some of the alleged plotters, two of the ringleaders, Adam Fox and Barry Croft, were convicted last August.
There have been other threats against Whitmer as well, including one brought by Sebawaing resident Randall Robert Berka II, a man with a history of mental illness who made online threats against her, as well as several other Democrats, federal agents, "anyone who tries to take my guns," and LGBTQ people.
People 'do not want to go to jail': Legal expert explains why Trump's new strategy doesn't work
July 03, 2023
Appearing on MSNBC Monday, The Nation's legal columnist, Elie Mystal, said that among Donald Trump's defenses around the 2020 election is that his lawyers were telling him that what he was doing was legal. It's not something that Mystal said works.
"I also think it's really interesting these two Nevada fake electors who were granted immunity in exchange for testifying before a D.C. grand jury," host Alicia Menendez said. "Because there are all these folks who will argue, I was just doing what the guys at the top told me to do. I was following these people who I perceived to have a lot of power. What is it that these two folks might be able to share? What could their testimony reveal differently than someone who was very close to the epicenter of what was happening?"
Mystel said that the key information that will come from the fake electors is who in the Trump team told them that they could craft the scheme.
"Let's say I want to be a fake elector. Do I apply online?" asked Mystal. "How do I do that? Somebody calls me and says, 'Hey, Elie, you want to be a fake elector today?'"
Menendez laughed, but she said there were a lot of those calls happening, and it might actually be the way Mystal describes it.
"Who makes the phone call?" Mystal said, anticipating the next question. "Was it Giuliani, Powell, Trump? Who actually makes the phone call? Because that then becomes the person that's the next person to interview. And the next person to talk to, the next person in trouble. The other thing you're seeing with electors is one of the reasons Trump has not been in jail so far. He's been good at picking people who will go to jail for him. They will go to jail for him and wait to be pardoned by Trump. Roger Stone, Paul Manafort. Do these fake electors want to go to jail? Does Giuliani want to go to jail? At some point, you get to people who do not want to go to jail for Donald Trump. So they're going to tell the truth to prosecutors, and the truth is probably what will get Trump in a lot of trouble."
See the video below or at the link here.
Elie Mystalwww.youtube.com
