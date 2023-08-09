Eleven dead in fire at French holiday home for disabled people

A firefighter inspects a burnt building after a fire erupted at a holiday home for disabled people. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa
Eleven people were found in the debris after a fire broke out at a holiday lodge for adults with disabilities in the French town of Wintzenheim, Nathalie Kielwasser, deputy public prosecutor of the nearby city of Colmar, said on Wednesday. Earlier, 10 people with disabilities and a caregiver had gone missing after the fire in a remote district of Wintzenheim. It was not known whether the people had difficulty getting out of the house because of their disability, Kielwasser said. The fire in the holiday accommodation had broken out on Wednesday morning at around 6:30 am (0430 GMT). At the time,...