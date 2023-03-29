Elián González, elected to office in Cuba, says he wants to help improve relations with US
Elian Gonzalez first gained notoriety when on Thanksgiving Day 1999 fisherman rescued the 5-year-old from a flimsy boat floating between Cuba and Florida

More than two decades after he was returned to Cuba from the United States following a diplomatic crisis and a custody battle between his father and his Miami relatives, Elián González says his election on Sunday to Cuba’s National Assembly puts him in a position to help improve the strained relationship between the two countries. “I think I could be someone the American people recognize, and I can help bring the American and Cuban people together, and not just the people, but also that our governments reach an understanding and remove all the barriers between us. Our country doesn’t have any ...