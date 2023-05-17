Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes loses another bid to stay out of prison: report

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has failed in her last-ditch effort to yet again avoid prison, according to numerous reports.

Holmes was convicted early last year on four counts of fraud in connection with her role in the blood-testing startup and sentenced to 11 years in prison in November. She was ordered to surrender to custody on April 27.

She had sought to remain free while she appeals her conviction, but the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected her request.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila at the time of Holmes’ sentencing ordered her to surrender to authorities on April 27, but a last-minute legal maneuver nearly three weeks ago delayed the start of her sentence.

Holmes was convicted at the end of a 46-day trial that, according to The AP’s report, “cast a spotlight on a culture of greed and hubris that infected Silicon Valley as technology became a more pervasive influence on society and the economy during the past 20 years.”

Her prison sentence will separate her from her partner William “Billy” Evans and their 1-year-old son, William and 3-month-old daughter, Invicta.

Ramesh “Sunny" Balwani, Holmes’ former lover who served as Theranos’ top lieutenant, was convicted on 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy in a separate trial last July.

Balwani started serving his 13-year sentence in April.

Holmes during testimony in her defense said she founded Theranos as a teenage Stanford University dropout in 2003 and accused Balwani of emotional and sexual abuse.

She raised nearly $1 billion from high-profile investors including Larry Ellison and Rupert Murdoch.

Holmes’ lawyers are fighting her conviction on allegations that mistakes and misconduct materially affected the outcome of her trial.