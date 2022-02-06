Elizabeth OKs 'Queen Camilla' title for Charles' wife when he's king

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth said on Saturday that she would like Prince Charles' wife Camilla to take the title of Queen Consort when he becomes king. "(It) is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," Elizabeth wrote in a letter marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, published by Buckingham Palace. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Like this article ? Text `Support` to 50123 to donate.
GOP lawmakers privately expressing anger with Trump as RNC meeting ends: Politico reporter
February 06, 2022
Appearing on CNN's "Inside Politics" on Sunday morning, Politico's Meredith McGraw revealed that Republican lawmakers are rapidly growing tired of Donald Trump and his grievances dominating the news as they try to prepare for the November midterms.
Following a discussion on the former preside t's waning influence on the party -- while remaining popular with his rabid base -- McGraw brought up the RNC meeting in Salt Lake City where Republicans came out grumbling about Trump -- and issues about him -- grabbing all the headlines.
"I spoke to a few senior Republican officials who were at the event there in Utah this week and they were very disappointed that the headlines that came out of this past week were all focused on Trump and the censorship of [Reps. Liz] Cheney and [Adam] Kinzinger at a time where they personally feel that they are at a political advantage when it comes to talking about the Biden administration, the economy and their handling of Covid," she told the panel. "Instead of focusing on things that they really do feel like they have a winning message on."
"Instead, what came out of the past week and what continues to come out of so many Republican events is a focus on Trump, a focus on 2020, and not a focus on the future or what their message is."
Watch below:
CNN 02 06 2022 08 04 59 youtu.be
CONTINUE READING Show less
'A lot of explaining to do': Jim Jordan slammed for contradictory remarks about 1/6 call to Trump
February 06, 2022
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Gage Skidmore
Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-Ohio) call to former President Donald Trump during the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol is facing scrutiny as a new report suggests he may be hiding important information.
On Friday, February 4, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) took to Twitter with a message directed toward the Republican lawmaker. Referencing a CNN report, McGovern noted that it is a direct contradiction to what Jordan previously said as he suggested that he may be hiding key information that could advance the investigation.
"[Jim Jordan], this report directly contradicts what you said before the Rules Committee. What are you trying to hide? It's past time for you to go before the [January 6 Committee] and speak honestly about what happened that awful day," McGovern tweeted on Friday afternoon."
.@Jim_Jordan, this report directly contradicts what you said before the Rules Committee. What are you trying to hide? It\u2019s past time for you to go before the @January6thCmte and speak honestly about what happened that awful day.https://twitter.com/cnn/status/1489677542843985923\u00a0\u2026— Rep. Jim McGovern (@Rep. Jim McGovern) 1644009557
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) also tweeted concerns about the conversation that took place between Trump and Jordan that day. "No one forgets talking to the President of the United States for 10 mins, unless they have a reason to," Omar tweeted. "Jim Jordan has a lot of explaining to do."
No one forgets talking to the President of the United States for 10mins, unless they have a reason to. \n\nJim Jordan has a lot of explaining to do.https://twitter.com/taylorpopielarz/status/1420438437379837955\u00a0\u2026— Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan Omar) 1644010874
Others also echoed the concerns about Jordan's remarks. Bill Kristol, a conservative writer and political commentator, raised questions about the call.
"Jordan has tended to say or imply that he only spoke with Trump on Jan. 6 after the attack on the Capitol. It turns out they spoke for ten minutes that morning," Kristol tweeted. "Why has Jim Jordan wanted to pretend that pre-attack call didn't happen?"
Jordan has tended to say or imply that he only spoke with Trump on Jan. 6 after the attack on the Capitol. It turns out they spoke for ten minutes that morning. Why has Jim Jordan wanted to pretend that pre-attack call didn't happen?https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/04/politics/jim-jordan-trump-january-6/index.html\u00a0\u2026— Bill Kristol (@Bill Kristol) 1644001901
Speaking to CNN, former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman also echoed McGovern's concerns as he agreed that the damning phone call may be "a big piece of evidence."
"It's significant," Hitman said on Saturday, February 5. "Because he's been all over the lot and very squirrely about it with one exception. He said categorically, 'I never talked to him in the morning.' So this puts the lie to it. As you say that really matters because it is in advance of the whole riot and rally that Trump undertook."
The latest criticism of Jordan came shortly after his appearance on CNN Friday. Amid scrutiny, Jordan claimed he couldn't remember the exact time he spoke with Trump on January 6, 2021, although investigative records suggest otherwise. "I talked to the president a number of times that day, but I don't remember the times," he said.
Just a casual 10-minute chat with the president on the morning of the insurrection. Why would anyone expect Rep. Jordan to recall that \u2014 or care about what was said?https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/04/politics/jim-jordan-trump-january-6/index.html\u00a0\u2026— Laurence Tribe (@Laurence Tribe) 1644002946
He's also made similar remarks in the past. On multiple occasions, Jordan has made similar claims. Back in July, Jordan conducted an interview with Spectrum News, where he denied remembering when he'd spoken to Trump.
"Uh, I'd have to go—I spoke with him that day after. I think after?" he said. "I don't know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don't know. I'd have to go back. I mean I don't know when those conversations happened. But what I know is that I spoke with him all the time."
During a House Rules Committee meeting back in October, McGovern had also asked Jordan and his colleagues about conversations with Trump. He denied the allegations then, also. Jordan has faced bipartisan criticism for his ongoing support of the former embattled president and the incriminating text message he sent to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
CONTINUE READING Show less
‘I don’t even think Trump did that’: Youngkin under fire after campaign cyberbullies high school student over a tweet
February 06, 2022
A verified social media account for Glenn Youngkin‘s campaign “team” has attacked a high school student who posted a tweet critical of the Virginia Republican Governor.
Ethan Lynne appears to be a politically-active high school senior whose bio says he is a Democrat. Pinned to the top of his page is a 2020 tweet with a photo of him and Dr. Jill Biden, now the First Lady.
Dr. Biden, it was an honor to get to meet you. Say hi to Joe for me!!!pic.twitter.com/gokdXEPmcl— Ethan Lynne (@Ethan Lynne) 1602767317
On Saturday he posted a tweet, then linked to an NPR report supporting his claim.
“The historian tasked with teaching about slavery at the Virginia Governors Mansion just resigned after finding the Youngkins converted her classroom into a family room – and emptied her office. Shameful,” Lynne tweeted.
Youngkin’s “team” attacked the teen, posting a photo of him with Youngkin’s predecessor, Ralph Northam, while digging up the Democratic Governor’s blackface scandal.
All Lynne did was tweet what NPR had reported, and called it “shameful.”
NPR later updated their story to say Youngkin’s spokesperson is “noting that the space is not used for that purpose.”
Lynne even tweeted out the reporter’s correction:
Update: It appears the \u201cfamily\u201d room thing is TBD, still looks as though her office was emptied however\u2026..https://twitter.com/bpaves/status/1490125509245779972\u00a0\u2026— Ethan Lynne (@Ethan Lynne) 1644108838
The Team Youngkin account later retweeted its own tweet attacking Lynne.
Outrage against Youngkin and his team has come from lawmakers, university professors, journalists, and many others:
An official account of @GovernorVA is attacking a child. \n\nA grown man bullying a kid. I don't even think Trump did that.https://twitter.com/teamyoungkin/status/1490079538835079177\u00a0\u2026— Delegate Mike Mullin (@Delegate Mike Mullin) 1644110247
Not only is @GovernorVA attacking parents, now he\u2019s directly attacking high school students on Twitter.\n\nI hope Virginia press ask the Governor about this, if he ever allows them at an event.\n\n@Jaaavis @nedoliver @MichaelLeePopehttps://twitter.com/teamyoungkin/status/1490079538835079177\u00a0\u2026— Trevor Southerland (@Trevor Southerland) 1644109698
Here is Team Youngkin bullying a high school kid. The same Team Youngkin that ran on protecting high school kids.pic.twitter.com/LZzD28Ekmp— Bill Tucker (@Bill Tucker) 1644118832
https://twitter.com/donmoyn/status/1490161414329323521\u00a0\u2026— Don Moynihan (@Don Moynihan) 1644117550
Here\u2019s a photo of @glennyounkin with that same guy.\n\nWhat a despicable hit by @TeamYoungkinpic.twitter.com/tqpw0B7Ku0— Joshua Israel (@Joshua Israel) 1644112569
The hypocrisy of Youngkin attacking a high school student while pretending to be champion of students and their families isn\u2019t lost on us— Delaney Crampton (@Delaney Crampton) 1644111751
Excuse me, did this come from an official account of the Governor of Virginia?!?! \n\nEvery reporter in the state needs to get on this immediately. The Governor is attacking a high school student.\n\nGovernor- this is a disgrace and you owe Ethan a public apology immediately.https://twitter.com/teamyoungkin/status/1490079538835079177\u00a0\u2026— L. Louise Lucas (@L. Louise Lucas) 1644110054
As a mother I don\u2019t understand how this tweet could still be up, and how the Governor has not publicly apologized yet. This is cyber bullying of the worst kind, a Governor of Virginia against a child.— L. Louise Lucas (@L. Louise Lucas) 1644114237
I thought you were about \u201cprotecting students\u201d?\nNo, you don\u2019t give a shit about anyone but yourself.https://twitter.com/TeamYoungkin/status/1490079538835079177\u00a0\u2026— Matthew Wolfe (@Matthew Wolfe) 1644118669
The governor of Virginia is attacking a high school student. \n\nVery classy.https://twitter.com/TeamYoungkin/status/1490079538835079177\u00a0\u2026— Santiago Mayer (@Santiago Mayer) 1644113311
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}