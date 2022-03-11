Elon Musk may be a trillionaire by 2024

By Rob Lenihan A certain very wealthy electric-vehicle company CEO could be the first trillionaire. Congratulations, Elon Musk, you've done it again...possibly. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and world's richest man, is on track to become the world's very first trillionaire, according to a recent study by procurement company Approve.com. 'The Entire Universe...'Musk has already nailed down the top spot of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $221 billion. With an annual average increase of 129%, Musk's net worth could hit a trillion dollars in 2024, Approve said...