Elon Musk says he will buy Manchester United

Stories Chosen For You
There’s a ‘serious and spreading threat’ to America — and the media is missing it: analysis
America could be rapidly approaching a new civil war and the August 8 search warrant execution at Mar-a-Lago could be a turning point in American history.
Writing in The Atlantic, Tim Alberta warned, "this country is tracking toward a scale of political violence not seen since the Civil War. It’s evident to anyone who spends significant time dwelling in the physical or virtual spaces of the American right. Go to a gun show. Visit a right-wing church. Check out a Trump rally. No matter the venue, the doomsday prophesying is ubiquitous—and scary. Whenever and wherever I’ve heard hypothetical scenarios of imminent conflict articulated, the premise rests on an egregious abuse of power, typically Democrats weaponizing agencies of the state to target their political opponents. I’ve always walked away from these experiences thinking to myself: If America is a powder keg, then one overreach by the government, real or perceived, could light the fuse."
"What made January 6 so predictable—the willingness of Republican leaders to prey on the insecurities and outright paranoia of these voters—is what makes August 8 so dangerous," Alberta wrote. "Assuming that Trump runs in 2024, the stakes are even higher. If Biden—or another Democrat—defeats him, Republicans will have all the more reason to reject the results, given what they see as the Democrats’ politically motivated investigation of the likely Republican nominee. If Trump wins, he and his hard-line loyalists will set about purging the DOJ, the intelligence community, and other vital government departments of careerists deemed insufficiently loyal. There will be no political cost to him for doing so; a Trump victory will be read as a mandate to prosecute his opponents. Indeed, that seems to be exactly where we’re headed."
Alberta was interviewed about his analysis by CNN's Anderson Cooper.
"Tim, do you really believe we're tracking toward a scale of political violence not seen since the Civil War?" Cooper asked. "In the early '70s, there were political bombings. There were a lot of bombings in the country, often just against property, and that was something the U.S. hadn't seen in a long time. You think what we're heading for is potentially far worse than that?"
"I would say a couple of things," Alberta replied. "First, in the 1970s, as far as I can recollect, there were not members of militia scaling the walls of the United States Capitol building. You did not have the sort of technological capacity to organize the way that we have now, and in fact, when you hear the warnings being issued by the Justice Department this week, listen, I've talked to people in the FBI, I've talked to people at Justice, they're not issuing these warnings just, you know, for the warning's sake."
"There is a serious and spreading threat to the stability of the country right now, and it is happening largely in venues that, respectfully, most of the mainstream media is completely oblivious to," Alberta explained. "They're not being covered, and I think we all want to tell ourselves that actually, this is just a lot of, you know, keyboard cowboys who are talking tough in some of the dark corners of the internet. But, in fact, when we see this guy go try to shoot up an FBI office in Cincinnati immediately after the Mar-a-Lago search warrant was executed, we see some of this other activity proliferating online, and it's a reminder that Jan. 6 was not an isolated incident."
ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Leverage': Here's why Trump may have refused to return classified documents
"In fact, we should have seen it coming and my fear is we're going to find ourselves in a spot not too long from now when we're looking back wondering why we didn't see more of it coming," Alberta warned.
Watch below or at this link.
Tim Alberta www.youtube.com
Truth Social has become a 'haven' of doxxed info against federal officials after Mar-a-Lago raid: reporter
On MSNBC Tuesday, Rolling Stone political reporter Asawin Suebsaeng explained how former President Donald Trump's social media network is only fanning the flames as Republicans rage against the FBI search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago to find missing classified documents.
Truth Social, said Suebsaeng, is being used to out the personal information of officials involved in the case — and their families.
"In 2016 we saw the Russians infiltrate our democracy targeting Black voters, and now Trump has engaged in these, you know, essentially Twitter wannabe platforms," said anchor Tiffany Cross. "I'm curious how you think that could be weaponized when it comes to misinformation."
"Well, you mentioned the term 'Twitter wannabe' earlier in terms of what Trump's attempt at building a MAGA social media — it's Truth Social, and at its very best form, currently, it's a Twitter wannabe," said Suebsaeng. "Unfortunately for Trump, nothing more so now in terms of how much of a player it's going to be in terms of radicalization, that depends on how much popularity it's going to gain and right now that's a little bit questionable."
"What we do know, in terms of the level of MAGA-related popularity that it does have, is that in recent days, ever since the FBI raid on Trump's home and private Florida club in Mar-a-Lago, Truth Social had become a haven in the way that other social media platforms and more shall we say mainstream social media platforms had not become for this type of doxxed information on not just the personnel, the magistrate who signed off on this and also their families," said Suebsaeng.
"As you pointed out in the intro, the school that one of the kids went to was bandied about there ... left up for days, and it was to the taken down until we reached out to Truth Social which, again, is under Trump's control since he's the head honcho. He's one of the founders. It's his company. They didn't take it down until after we reached out for comment and until after we published the story last night."
ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Leverage': Here's why Trump may have refused to return classified documents
"To make sure we weren't being completely unfair, because there are a lot of things that happen on a lot of different social media platforms that aren't necessarily the fault of the people, shall we say, of the people who owned them, we did a quick search on Twitter," added Suebsaeng. "We did a search on Twitter, just a one-on-one comparison between Truth Social and Twitter.com and we couldn't find any of the same doxxed information we were describing earlier about the FBI personnel and their families, so take that for what you will."
Asawin Suebsaeng says Truth Social is a "haven" for doxxing FBI www.youtube.com
Trump stuck with the D-list as experienced lawyers refuse to help him with FBI investigation
On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that former President Donald Trump is struggling to find reputable lawyers to assist him as the FBI investigates his unusual retention of highly classified information at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
"The struggle to find expert legal advice puts Trump in a bind as he faces potential criminal exposure from a records dispute with the National Archives that escalated into a federal investigation into possible violations of the Espionage Act and other statutes," reported Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey, Carol D. Leonnig, Jacqueline Alemany, and Rosalind S. Helderman. "'Everyone is saying no,' said a prominent Republican lawyer, who like some others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations."
"Ordinarily, the prestige and publicity of representing a former president, as well as the new and complex legal issues at stake in this case, would attract high-powered attorneys. But Trump’s search is being hampered by his divisiveness, as well as his reputation for stiffing vendors and ignoring advice," said the report. "'In olden days, he would tell firms representing him was a benefit because they could advertise off it. Today it’s not the same,' said Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for Trump who was convicted of tax evasion, false statements, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress in 2018. 'He’s also a very difficult client in that he’s always pushing the envelope, he rarely listens to sound legal advice, and he wants you to do things that are not appropriate, ethically or legally.'"
According to the report, the legal team Trump is stuck with is less than prepared to help him with such a high-profile legal battle.
"People familiar with the search for legal help said the effort includes Susie Wiles, a close adviser to Trump, and attorney Christina Bobb, who was present at Mar-a-Lago during the search and signed for the list of documents taken," said the report. "Former campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn is taking a prominent role, and former White House aide Kash Patel is advising informally. Patel is raising money for a 'legal offense' fund by selling merchandise such as tank tops and beanies emblazoned with the logo 'K$H.'"
"Trump’s other lawyer currently based in Florida is Lindsey Halligan, whose practice, according to a professional biography, focuses on insurance claims at residential and commercial properties," said the report. "She was admitted to the Florida bar in 2014. A search of federal court records found no filings under her name. She did not respond to requests for comment."
ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Leverage': Here's why Trump may have refused to return classified documents
You can read more here.
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.