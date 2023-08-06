Musk offers legal aid for users in trouble at work over X posts
According to nonprofit organisation the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), hate speech has flourished at Twitter since Musk took over.

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk on Saturday said his social media company X would provide monetary legal aid to users who face blowback from their bosses over posts on the platform.

Users, including many celebrities and others in the public eye, have occasionally found themselves in hot water with their employers over controversial things they have posted, liked, or retweeted on the platform, which was formerly known as Twitter.

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," he wrote on the site.