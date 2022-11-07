Elon Musk urges Twitter followers to vote Republican in midterms
Elon Musk, the new owner and the sole director of Twitter, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. - Muhammad Ata/ZUMA Press Wire/TNS

The world’s richest man has a message for America: Vote Republican. Billionaire Elon Musk took time out from his chaotic takeover of Twitter on Monday to suggest that people should back the GOP in the midterm elections to provide a check on President Joe Biden’s policies. “Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk tweeted. “Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!” he added. Musk, a na...