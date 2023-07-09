Elton John retires from touring after farewell concert in Stockholm — ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ was final song
Elton John concluded his record-breaking ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ on Saturday and retired from touring in a highly emotional event at Sweden’s Tele2 Arena. The performance in Stockholm was the 330th of the tour and symbolized the end of 50 years on the road for the legendary performer. “Every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show,” John said after leaving the stage. “Tonight has been magical. I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in ...