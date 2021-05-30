End of Netanyahu era could be in the cards in Israeli political drama

Serving as interview wingman for Powell's act was wingnut radio host Doug Billings. It started like this:

Billings: When things are stolen from you, you tend to want them back right away. The election was stolen from us, and we want it back.

Powell: "There's nobody who's going to magically solve this problem for us. It's going to take every single goodhearted, law-abiding American to roll up their sleeves and go to work in your precinct, in your school district, in every part of our lives to reclaim this country for the American heritage we're supposed to have as envisioned by God and our Founders."

Billings: With regards to President Trump, who is the president by the way, we heard about the Insurrection Act, we heard a lot of things, I think one of the toughest things out there, the one people talk about the most with regards to you, and things you may know is this: Why didn't President Trump do something to stop this?

Powell: That is one the hardest questions there is, and I really don't know the answer. What I can tell you is that he had the power under Executive Order 1348 that he signed in 2018 that had been renewed each year since then including as recently as September 2020 it gave him all the emergency authority that any president has ever had, and it could have been invoked because it was triggered by foreign interference in the election. There was massive evidence of foreign interference in the election in terms of hacking and in terms of packet travel -- the cyber guys call it -- that was going between Serbia and Germany and Hong Kong and the us and any number of other countries."

Powell rattled on about Mike Lindell and some of the discredited nonsense of votes getting counted in Germany and Spain. But she returned to the original question with this bit of palace intrigue:

"He had all the tools he needed, Powell said of Trump. "Everybody around him except me, who was only allowed in really for several hours the night of December 18 and that kind of a spur of the moment thing that we put together and got over there to talk to him a little bit.

"From the day after the election, everyone else around him at the White House was telling him to just pack it up and go home -- Jared and Ivanka of course had already gone home by then I think. His White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Eric Herschmann, who essentially worked for Jared - all the lawyers around him -- were telling him there's nothing you can do.

"I vehemently, vehemently disagreed with that (loud applause). And I guarantee you that if the same thing had happened when the Democrats were in power they would have used the law available to them. And I also told them all: It's not about Donald Trump. It's about the republic of the United States of America.

"We are not a democracy where the mob rules. We are not a country where you can buy the election, or at least you're not supposed to be able to. We are supposed to be the most transparent country in the world our govt is supposed to be that and our elections are supposed to be that. We completely lost that in this election."

But Powell wasn't satisfied with offering her faux gravitas to falsehood. It was time to crawl into the gutter:

"They took the two worst candidates in the history of the Democratic Party -- a demented old pervert who can't even tie his shoes and "Heels Up Harris" who couldn't even win a primary in her state, and they shoved them up our noses with a fork of fraud so blatant it has been seen around the world," Powell said. "That is how evil that is how powerful that is how widespread the problem is. We all knew it was bad, but for it to be as bad as to have accomplished what he has all witnessed is terrifying. And it is a huge wakeup call."

Powell went on to launch into an anti-vaccination rant. And she advanced an especially warped claim that Trump can somehow just be reinstated.