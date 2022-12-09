EPA says no drinking water was contaminated by Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Kansas

"The Justice Department must be very frustrated with the former president," said anchor Kasie Hunt. "Are you surprised they took this step?"

"I'm not," said Wehle. "We've seen now over — almost two years the Trump team saying they will return the documents, we have no more documents, as of June there was an attestation that everything had been turned over, and then there was the execution of the warrant in August when thousands of documents were found. And then, as was indicated just recently in the last week or so, additional documents. So, you know, this is — the reason this proceeding is sealed is because we're talking about classified information. We're talking about national security. This is really important to broader interests beyond Donald Trump, and I think the Justice Department is tired of the gamesmanship."

Trump's own attorneys are now in trouble as well, noted Wehle, as the lawyer who signed the June attestation "reportedly has her own criminal defense counsel in this moment."

"Donald Trump is running out of options to delay the proceeding, to delay the investigation, but he's also running out of lawyers and good lawyers and that's not a good thing for the justice system overall," said Wehle. "Good lawyers produce better outcomes."

