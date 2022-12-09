EPA says no drinking water was contaminated by Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Kansas
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's logo is displayed on a door at its Washington, D.C., headquarters in 2017.. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/TNS

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday said no drinking water was contaminated after a Keystone Pipeline oil spill in northern Kansas. The spill, which is the largest in the pipeline’s history, released an estimated 14,000 barrels of oil into Mill Creek in Washington County on Wednesday night. The EPA said it dispatched two representatives to the scene of the ruptured pipeline to provide oversight and monitoring of containment and cleanup efforts by TC Energy, which operates the pipeline. “EPA on-scene coordinators have been on-site providing oversight and monitoring of containment and ...