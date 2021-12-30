Epstein settlement with Giuffre to be made public -- affects Prince Andrew case

By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 2009 settlement agreement between the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, which bears directly on Giuffre's civil lawsuit accusing Britain's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, will be made public early next week. In a joint order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judges Lewis Kaplan and Loretta Preska in Manhattan ordered the agreement's release on or about Jan. 3, 2022, finding no reason to keep it under seal. Kaplan oversees Giuffre's lawsuit accusing https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/prince-andrew-is-sued-by-jeffrey-epstein-accuser-ov...