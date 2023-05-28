Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wins another 5 years in run-off election
Two women hold a flag with the image of Turkish President Erdogan as they cheer in the street in Duisburg, after the first results of the runoff election in Turkey. Preliminary results indicate that Erdogan is once again the winner of the presidential election. Christoph Reichwein/dpa

Incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has won Turkey's run-off presidential vote for another five-year term, Supreme Election Board (YSK) head Ahmet Yener said on Sunday.

Erdoğan received 52.14% of the votes, Yener said.

His rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu received 47.86%, according to the preliminary results, Yener added.

Erdoğan can now remain in his seat for another five years and for a third time. The 69-year-old became prime minister in 2003. The parliament voted him as president in 2014.

Turkish President and presidential candidate of AK Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine leave after casting their votes during the second round of presidential elections. A crucial second round of presidential elections is underway in Turkey, in which incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan is going head-to-head against the opposition's joint candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP). Tolga Ildun/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
A view of a ballot paper showing Turkish presidential candidates Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Kemal Kilicdaroglu at a polling station during the second round of presidential elections. A crucial second round of presidential elections is underway in Turkey, in which incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan is going head-to-head against the opposition's joint candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP). Tolga Uluturk/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa