Eric Holder predicts how Donald Trump will be indicted
Former Attorney General Eric Holder

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has said that he believes former President Donald Trump will likely face charges for his actions that led to the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol following his 2020 presidential election loss.

On Thursday, August 4, Holder appeared on SiriusXM’s “Urban View" where he weighed in on the investigation underway in Georgia. According to Holder, Trump's first string of charges could come from the investigative probe in Fulton County, Ga.

“My eyes are on Fulton County first. Look at the Justice Department in 2023,” Holder told the radio show.

He also admitted he believes Trump will also face charges from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). However, those charges will likely come shortly after the conclusion of the midterm elections.

“My guess is that by the end of this process, you’re going to see indictments involving high-level people in the White House, you’re going to see indictments against people outside the White House who were advising them with regard to the attempt to steal the election,” Holder said.

He continued, “And I think ultimately you’re probably going to see the president, former president of the United States indicted as well.”

Holder's remarks come nearly one month after The Washington Post reported on the expansion of the DOJ's investigation. Speaking to NBC News' Lester Holt during a recent interview, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland also weighed in on the investigation and vowed that the justice department would “pursue justice without fear or favor.”

“We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for events surrounding Jan. 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable. That’s what we do. We don’t pay any attention to other issues with respect to that,” Garland said.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has also expressed interest in the department pursuing charges against Trump.

“They have to make decisions about prosecution understanding what it means if the facts and the evidence are there, and they decide not to prosecute, how do we then call ourselves a nation of laws? I think that’s a very serious, serious balancing,” Cheney said.

