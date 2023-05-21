Mount Etna eruption halts flights to Sicily's Catania airport

ROME (Reuters) — Flights serving the eastern Sicilian city of Catania were halted on Sunday after an eruption from nearby Mount Etna spewed volcanic ash onto its runways, airport authorities said. The 3,330 metre (10,925 ft) high volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, firing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island. The last major eruption was in 1992. Flights to and from Catania, a popular tourist destination, would be suspended until normal safety conditions could be guaranteed, the airport said on Twitter.
'Deeply racist': MSNBC panel slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's fear of 'big Black man' Jamaal Bowman
May 21, 2023
An MSNBC panel called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for "deeply racist" rhetoric about Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY).
At a press conference last week, Greene suggested that Bowman had physically intimidated her while the two verbally disagreed about gun violence.
"I feel threatened by him," she said. "I am very concerned about Jamal Bowman, and he's someone that people should watch."
MSNBC panelist Basil Smikle of Hunter College accused Greene of using "racial tropes."
"For her to talk about the physicality of Jamal Bowman, to continue to push, push through these racial tropes is very, very scary, because not only does it sort of run contrary to who we should be as a nation in terms of getting away from that, but it puts Jamal Bowman at risk of harm," Smikle said.
"But she was the one pumping her fist in the air, not Congressman Bowman," Republican strategist Susan Del Percio pointed out. "And what I also mean, I'll say it, that it's she's afraid of a big Black man. That's what she's trying to say."
As a tall Black man, Smikle said he had experienced people recoil from him.
"And I wish more people would call her out for it," he added. "But more people need to call it out because it is not only again, it is not only deeply, deeply racist, but it also puts individuals that are the targets of this at risk."
Watch the video below from MSNBC or at the link.
Top DeSantis adviser 'raking in millions' as the bulk of his congressional candidate clients go down to defeat
May 21, 2023
A top Republican campaign consultant who is heading up a pro-Ron DeSantis PAC is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars in fees from aspiring GOP candidates despite a less than impressive recent history of success when it comes to getting them elected.
According to a Washington Post report, Jeff Roe, founder of Axiom Strategies, has been touting his success at signing up candidates, who are offered a variety of services his organization provides, in a prospectus to potential investors.
This is despite the fact that a starting number of his clients running for high-profile seats in Congress have not only gone down to defeat in the general election, but, in some cases, didn't survive the GOP primaries.
According to the Post's Josh Dawsey and Isaac Stanley-Becker, "In the 2022 cycle, Roe told investors that his firm, which also has corporate clients, had taken in $196 million in net revenue, while earning more than $22 million as profit after depreciation and taxes. By 2024, he said those numbers would climb to $250 million and about $36 million in profit."
As the report notes, the economic growth of Axiom "which both allies and detractors consider staggering within the Washington consulting class" has made it the major player in political circles.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: GOP senator pours cold water on any chance Trump will ever be president again
However, as they report, when it comes to actually chalking up wins at the polls. Axiom's clients are not always getting the biggest bang for their buck.
"Roe’s success has come even as he has recently posted a mixed win-loss record for federal candidates: In 2022, about 30 percent of the 54 congressional candidates who reported paying Axiom in filings with the Federal Election Commission won their races, according to a Washington Post analysis," the report states. "Several of those candidates were dropped by Axiom as clients. Those who lost included high-profile Senate candidates such as Adam Laxalt in Nevada, Jim Lamon in Arizona, Josh Mandel in Ohio and David McCormick in Pennsylvania. Axiom worked on the winning Senate race of Eric Schmitt in Missouri."
More recently, a former Donald Trump appointee, Kelly Craft who served as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, lost big this past Tuesday in her bid to be the GOP's candidate for governor of Kentucky.
According to the report, "Kelly Craft, a Republican who ran for governor in Kentucky, used at least six different Roe firms for her race, paying them more than $7 million total — or about 70 percent of her campaign expenditures, campaign filings show. Most of that money was spent on buying advertisements. DeSantis and Cruz, a close friend of Roe, both endorsed Craft. She lost in Tuesday’s primary, securing 17 percent of the vote and coming in third."
The report notes that the campaign consultant defended his company's success rate, explaining, "Roe says his company’s record is much rosier when state and local races, as well as outside spending vehicles, are included in the tally, citing 748 wins and 322 losses in the 2022 election cycle. Presented with The Post’s analysis, Axiom said its broader umbrella of companies had 118 congressional clients in the 2022 cycle — meaning at least one of those companies performed a service for the client — and that 76 of those clients won."
You can read more here.
Ted Cruz is still ranting about Bud Light with accusations of 'child abuse'
May 21, 2023
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) continued his weeks-long crusade against Anheuser-Busch on Sunday because the beer company used a transgender spokesperson.
During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Cruz about his investigation into Bud Light.
"Reuters has been reporting that GOP mega-donor Peter Thiel doesn't want to get financially involved this time around because he's worried about focusing on things like transgenderism, on abortion," Bartiromo noted. "What do you make about these warnings that you're going to alienate big donors and potentially voters by focusing on these issues?"
RELATED ARTICLE: GOP leaders took Anheuser-Busch PAC donations despite outrage over 'woke' Bud Light
"Listen, I think, number one, the Democrat Party on issues of culture has gone really extreme," Cruz replied. "This is a party that embraces medical transition, sex changes for children, eight, nine, 10-year-old children, medical surgeries, sterilizing kids, removing perfectly healthy body parts."
"I think that's child abuse," he continued. "And I think the Democrats, I don't know why on these issues they've gotten so extreme. If you look at Bud Light, I can't think of a time when a company's gone more out of its way to alienate and irritate its customers. It's almost like they've never met an actual Bud Light drinker."
Cruz said he sent a letter to the beer company because he was concerned about using transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to market to young girls.
"Remember Joe Camel and all of that investigation, that they're not allowed to market to minors," he opined. "And Dylan Mulvaney, this social influencer, is an influencer who targets overwhelmingly young girls, teenage girls, prepubescent girls."
"It's very directly targeted at individuals who are younger than 21 and for whom it is illegal to purchase beer," Cruz ranted. "Did they have marketing documents that laid out, hey, if we can get kids starting to drink beer when they're 10, 12, 14 years old, they'll be customers the rest of our lives?"
Cruz did not offer evidence that beer companies purposefully marketed to underage people.
Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.
