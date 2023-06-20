Estonia becomes first country in Central Europe to legalize same-sex marriage
A protester holds a sign reading "Love is a terrible thing to hate" during the Baltic gay pride parade in Riga, Latvia, on June 9, 2018. - Ilmars Znotins/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Estonia’s parliament on Tuesday passed a law legalizing same-sex marriage, making history as the first country in Central Europe to pass such legislation. While same-sex marriage is legally recognized in many Western European countries, the topic is still heavily debated in Central Europe, which was formerly under Communist rule. “It’s like the state is finally accepting me,” Annely Lepamaa, a 46-year-old who identifies as lesbian, told NBC News. “Until now, I needed to fight for everything. I had to go to court to adopt my own children. ... Now, I’m a human with rights.” Out of the 101 seats ...