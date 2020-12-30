EU and China broker investment deal after 7 years of talks
EU-China leaders meeting from Brussels - EU Council President Charles Michel attends the EU-China leaders meeting via video conference. The European Union and China have struck a deal on a comprehensive investment agreement after seven years of talks. - -/EU Council/dpa

The European Union and China have struck a political deal on a comprehensive investment agreement after seven years of talks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday. "The EU has the largest single market in the world. We are open for business, but we are attached to reciprocity, level playing field and values," von der Leyen said on Twitter. "Today, the EU and China concluded in principle negotiations on an investment agreement," she said. The announcement comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor An...